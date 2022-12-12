Previous
Yarra View by briaan
Photo 489

Yarra View

Afternoon view upstream of the River Yarra, in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Ultra-wide angle lens Laowa 12mm f2.8. Thanks for viewing yesterday's image.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
