Previous
Next
Christmas Cat by briaan
Photo 496

Christmas Cat

"Meteor" our younger cat volunteered to pose next to the Christmas Tree. We are on the 25th level of our apartment building. Thanks for the views and favs yesterday.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise