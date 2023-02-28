Previous
Next
Street Art by briaan
Photo 567

Street Art

Such skill to depict three dimensions on a wall! This work is in South Melbourne, near the South Melbourne Primary School (Years 1-7). Morning golden hour light. Thanks for the view and feedback for yesterday's shot. Counting my blessings.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise