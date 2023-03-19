Previous
Next
Library on the Dock by briaan
Photo 586

Library on the Dock

In dusk light, this evening, the timber structure is called The Library on the Dock. For those interested, here is link about the modern library. https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/community/hubs-bookable-spaces/the-dock/library-at-the-dock/Pages/library-at-the-dock.aspx
Sincere thanks for the views and favs for yesterday's picture. Counting my blessings.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise