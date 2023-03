In dusk light, this evening, the timber structure is called The Library on the Dock. For those interested, here is link about the modern library. https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/community/hubs-bookable-spaces/the-dock/library-at-the-dock/Pages/library-at-the-dock.aspx Sincere thanks for the views and favs for yesterday's picture. Counting my blessings.