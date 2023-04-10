Previous
Built in 1882
Built in 1882

Port Melbourne's Town Hall has great roots. Built in 1882, the structure stands in all its grandeur. For more information https://www.hiddenmelbourne.com.au/port-melbourne-town-hall/
Thanks for the views and feedback. Always appreciated.
Counting blessings
Photo Details

