A different view

From the 14th floor balcony of friends' apartment, this is a different view of Victoria Harbour with the Bolte Bridge in the background. Our apartment building is across the harbour in this view. The 30 storey building with the coloured reflective glass on its top. LHS of the image, about 10% in from the left side. Thank you for your views, comments and favs. Counting blessings. iPhoneXS