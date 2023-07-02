Sign up
Previous
Photo 691
Ultra Wide View - Firelight Festival
Laowa 12mm f2.8 lens provides this super view of the Victoria Harbour. This was taken yesterday.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs.
Counting my blessings.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
691
photos
45
followers
36
following
189% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st July 2023 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
