Previous
Photo 692
From on high
This view is from our 25th floor bedroom window. Taken last night. The 3rd and last night of the Melbourne Firelight Festival.
https://firelight.melbourne.vic.gov.au/
Thanks for the views, comments and favs. Much appreciated.
Counting my blessings
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
