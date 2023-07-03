Previous
From on high by briaan
Photo 692

From on high

This view is from our 25th floor bedroom window. Taken last night. The 3rd and last night of the Melbourne Firelight Festival.
https://firelight.melbourne.vic.gov.au/
Thanks for the views, comments and favs. Much appreciated.
Counting my blessings
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise