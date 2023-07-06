Sign up
Previous
Photo 695
Closer
This is a focus stack of one of the blooms from yesterday's posting. Thank you for your views, comments and fav. Counting my blessings
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
4
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th July 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful fetails and colour.
July 6th, 2023
Brian
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana
July 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful color! Looks like fire.
July 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful flower, love the colour
July 6th, 2023
