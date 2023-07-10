Sign up
Photo 699
Dusk
The view across Victoria Harbour, Melbourne was painted with soft golden light. This is an HDR7 image.
Thanks for the views, comments and fav for yesterday's shot.
Counting blessings
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
2
2
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th July 2023 4:49pm
Mags
Beautiful image! I can see so many details.
July 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
A lovely harbour scene with beautiful light
July 10th, 2023
