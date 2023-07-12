Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 701
Full bloom
The red gladioli in the flower arrangement are in full bloom. For this closeup I focus stacked 48 exposures in PS 2023. f/3.2 ISO 100 1/4 sec 70mm
Thanks for your views and comments .
Counting blessings
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
701
photos
46
followers
36
following
192% complete
View this month »
694
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th July 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful close up and fabulous colour.
July 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close