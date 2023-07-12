Previous
Full bloom by briaan
Full bloom

The red gladioli in the flower arrangement are in full bloom. For this closeup I focus stacked 48 exposures in PS 2023. f/3.2 ISO 100 1/4 sec 70mm
Thanks for your views and comments .
Diana ace
A wonderful close up and fabulous colour.
