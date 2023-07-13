Previous
The Story Teller by briaan
Photo 702

The Story Teller

Yesterday on my walk I noticed this group back lit with the sun. I do not speak their language, so I do not know what the man with the cap was saying. The audience looks rapt. iPhoneXS
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Babs ace
Nice candid street scene
July 13th, 2023  
