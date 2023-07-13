Sign up
Photo 702
The Story Teller
Yesterday on my walk I noticed this group back lit with the sun. I do not speak their language, so I do not know what the man with the cap was saying. The audience looks rapt. iPhoneXS
Thanks for the views, comments and favs
Counting blessings
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Babs
ace
Nice candid street scene
July 13th, 2023
