Previous
Photo 704
Stunning
Today the flower arrangement in our apartment building changed. With my trusty iPhoneXS I grabbed this shot and took some closer ones to share later.
Thank you for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's sunset.
Counting blessings
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
4
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
704
photos
46
followers
36
following
192% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th July 2023 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely. Such a nice design too.
July 15th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
July 15th, 2023
Brian
ace
@louannwarren
thanks Lou Ann
July 15th, 2023
Brian
ace
@pdulis
thank you Peter
July 15th, 2023
