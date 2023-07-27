Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 716
I once worked with people from South Africa on a mining site in South Australia. They missed the animals - elephants in particular. This was taken yesterday.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Clyde"
Counting blessings
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
716
photos
47
followers
36
following
196% complete
View this month »
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th July 2023 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture of these playful Ellies, lovely narrative too.
July 27th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
So where were you. Brian? Great real photo!
July 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close