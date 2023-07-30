Previous
Old timer by briaan
Photo 719

Old timer

Taken on the 26th of July, I was surprised when the tortoise opened it mouth when it raised its head from feeding. Amazing creatures.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's photo.
Counting blessings
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely close up of this oldie, they sometimes do open their mouths and hiss.
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise