Previous
Photo 719
Old timer
Taken on the 26th of July, I was surprised when the tortoise opened it mouth when it raised its head from feeding. Amazing creatures.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's photo.
Counting blessings
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana
ace
Lovely close up of this oldie, they sometimes do open their mouths and hiss.
July 30th, 2023
