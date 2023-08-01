Previous
That look! by briaan
Photo 720

That look!

This western lowland gorilla stared me out! Taken on July 26th at th Melbourne Zoo. Last of my zoo shots. Thanks for the views, comments and favs for the Tortoise.
Counting blessings
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful shot.
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise