That look!
This western lowland gorilla stared me out! Taken on July 26th at th Melbourne Zoo. Last of my zoo shots. Thanks for the views, comments and favs for the Tortoise.
Counting blessings
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful shot.
August 1st, 2023
