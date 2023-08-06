Previous
Machine by briaan
Photo 725

Machine

With an engineering background, I like seeing the moving parts in a machine. One example is this preserved steam engine that used to operate pumps handling sewage from Melbourne. With low light in the pump house, I used my tripod and took 7 different exposures and made an HDR image.
For those interested, I have posted a link to explain how Smelbourne became Melbourne. LOL
https://museumsvictoria.com.au/scienceworks/resources/pumping-station/
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. That wheel looks huge and as good as new. Once I have been to see the biggest cuckoo clock in the world simewhere in Austria (I stand to be corrected on this). Had the opportunity to see the mechanism - it was all made of wood and I was amazed at what I saw.
August 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful image you created, I love the details, shapes and tones.
August 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture and pov
August 6th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful shot. Where are you In Melbourne?
August 6th, 2023  
Brian ace
@ankers70 Docklands, Suzanne.
August 6th, 2023  
Brian ace
@sangwann Dione, I find the details fascinating.
August 6th, 2023  
Brian ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you Diana.
August 6th, 2023  
Brian ace
@rensala Renee, thank you.
August 6th, 2023  
