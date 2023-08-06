With an engineering background, I like seeing the moving parts in a machine. One example is this preserved steam engine that used to operate pumps handling sewage from Melbourne. With low light in the pump house, I used my tripod and took 7 different exposures and made an HDR image.For those interested, I have posted a link to explain how Smelbourne became Melbourne. LOLThanks to all who viewed, commented and favd yesterday's image. Thanks for posting on PP and TP.Counting blessings