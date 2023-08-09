Sign up
Previous
Photo 728
Ode to Rose!
There are lots of poems written about roses. This one seems pertinent
https://fineartamerica.com/featured/pink-rose-poem-karin-best.html
These blooms are part of the flower arrangement presently in the lobby of our Apartment Building - Dock 5.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for the foggy photo.
Counting blessings
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
0
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
9th August 2023 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
