Previous
Photo 733
Blue Hour
Just before sunset tonight. Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne. The pink object is part of
https://www.google.com/search?q=art+docklands+august+2023+events&oq=Art+Docklands+August+2023&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBwgBECEYoAEyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRiPAtIBDTQ5MDk1NzYzajBqMTWoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&ibp=htl;events&rciv=evn&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi1x6yKi9yAAxVVbGwGHSrnCV8Q5bwDegQIdRAB#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=L2F1dGhvcml0eS9ob3Jpem9uL2NsdXN0ZXJlZF9ldmVudC8yMDIzLTA4LTE3fDE4MTUzNjk5MzA3MDY3ODU0MTIw&htivrt=events&mid=/g/11y1cg_m8n
Thankyou very much for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's balloons shot.
Counting blessings
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
733
photos
47
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th August 2023 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
