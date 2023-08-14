Previous
Blue Hour by briaan
Blue Hour

Just before sunset tonight. Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne. The pink object is part of an art event at Docklands in August 2023.
Thankyou very much for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's balloons shot.
Counting blessings
Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
