Photo 735
Photo 735
Softly lit
Taken yesterday just before sunset. I don't know the name of this flower.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's "Yellow". Much appreciated.
Counting blessings.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
1
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
735
photos
47
followers
36
following
201% complete
View this month »
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th August 2023 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Fabulous macro!
August 16th, 2023
