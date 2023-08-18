Previous
Infinity: Universal Everything by briaan
Photo 737

Infinity: Universal Everything

There is an art-trail near where we live.
There are fascinating works using, light, sound, computers and who knows what else. This is a glimpse from "Infinity is a never-ending video artwork by Universal Everything depicting an endless procession of unique personalities born from code. The heart of this constantly unique generative work is the movement of hair as it flops, spikes and frizzes. This parade of playful, AI- generated beings walk, stumble and limp along as part of the Now or Never Art Trail."
Infinity represents a new form of digital art, presenting viewers with something fresh to discover on each viewing.
https://nowornever.melbourne.vic.gov.au/event/now-or-never-art-trail
Thanks so much for the views, comments and favs for St Patrick's Cathedral.
Counting blessings
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
so unusual
August 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
How very cool!
August 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow look amazing. Thanks for the link.
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise