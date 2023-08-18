Infinity: Universal Everything

There is an art-trail near where we live.There are fascinating works using, light, sound, computers and who knows what else. This is a glimpse from "Infinity is a never-ending video artwork by Universal Everything depicting an endless procession of unique personalities born from code. The heart of this constantly unique generative work is the movement of hair as it flops, spikes and frizzes. This parade of playful, AI- generated beings walk, stumble and limp along as part of the Now or Never Art Trail."Infinity represents a new form of digital art, presenting viewers with something fresh to discover on each viewing.Thanks so much for the views, comments and favs for St Patrick's Cathedral.Counting blessings