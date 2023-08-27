Previous
Spring Flowers by briaan
Spring Flowers

Yesterday I visited the Parliament Reserve in Melbourne. I felt like it was Spring.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings.
Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
so colorful
August 27th, 2023  
Beautiful colors!
August 27th, 2023  
