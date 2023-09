Last night I experimented with long exposures at dusk. I liked this one capturing a motor yacht heading out from Williamstown. The end of Gem Pier was my viewing point with tripod and remote release. The city of Melbourne is in the background. For more information see https://www.hobsonsbay.vic.gov.au/visit/Experience/Things-to-do/Gem-Pier Thanks for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's collage.Counting blessings.