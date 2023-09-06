Sign up
Photo 756
Photo 756
Spring
This afternoon the Fitzroy Gardens were glorious. Beautiful sunshine creating shade under elm trees. One of the floral displays on my wander through the gardens.
https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/community/parks-open-spaces/major-parks-gardens/pages/fitzroy-gardens.aspx
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's pic.
Counting blessings.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
