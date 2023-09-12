Sign up
Previous
Photo 762
Leaves
This morning in the 'golden hour' these leaves caught my eye. These are in Royal Park, Parkville, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. In open shade, softly lit ...
Thanks for the views, comments, favs for yesterday's pic.
Counting blessings
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana
ace
So delicate and such beautiful tones, lovely shot.
September 12th, 2023
Dianne
I love this. Fav
September 12th, 2023
julia
ace
What neat colour range..
September 12th, 2023
