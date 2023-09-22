Sign up
Photo 772
Gold
iPhoneXS from the 25th floor of our apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
5
4
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
772
photos
56
followers
77
following
211% complete
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
22nd September 2023 6:16pm
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful - love that sky
September 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
The colors are amazing!
September 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and scene, amazing that it is with your cell Brian!
September 22nd, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Our iPhone cameras are amazing. Your apartment’s windows are super clean, for you to be able to get this beautiful shot.
September 22nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it
September 22nd, 2023
