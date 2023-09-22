Previous
Gold by briaan
Photo 772

Gold

iPhoneXS from the 25th floor of our apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful - love that sky
September 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
The colors are amazing!
September 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and scene, amazing that it is with your cell Brian!
September 22nd, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Our iPhone cameras are amazing. Your apartment’s windows are super clean, for you to be able to get this beautiful shot.
September 22nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
i like it
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise