Dusk by briaan
Dusk

A view of one of the yachts moored at Victoria Harbour's marina. In the background is the Bolte Bridge. Lovely silhouettes. Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
