Cranes by briaan
Photo 789

Cranes

Huge mechanical cranes are used to construct major road works to improve road travel through Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. To benefit from these investments there are significant disruptions to traffic flow. e.g. in our area https://bigbuild.vic.gov.au/library/west-gate-tunnel-project/works-notifications/works-notifications-suburbs-focussed/port-to-city/wurundjeri-way-and-dudley-street-intersection-closure
Thanks very much for views, comments and favs for the crooked tree.
Counting blessings.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 9th, 2023  
