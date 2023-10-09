Sign up
Previous
Photo 789
Cranes
Huge mechanical cranes are used to construct major road works to improve road travel through Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. To benefit from these investments there are significant disruptions to traffic flow. e.g. in our area
https://bigbuild.vic.gov.au/library/west-gate-tunnel-project/works-notifications/works-notifications-suburbs-focussed/port-to-city/wurundjeri-way-and-dudley-street-intersection-closure
Thanks very much for views, comments and favs for the crooked tree.
Counting blessings.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 9th, 2023
