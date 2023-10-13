Sign up
Previous
Photo 793
Crane Conference
A portion of the road construction for Melbourne's tunnel project requires closure of two roads for about 2 months.
https://bigbuild.vic.gov.au/projects/west-gate-tunnel-project/landing-pages/seasonal-campaign-works
The site has so many cranes! Amazing to see the daily progress. Final product will ease traffic flow.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for 'Promise of Rain'. Always appreciated.
Counting blessings.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
5
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th October 2023 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and clarity, they look so new and have beautiful colours.
October 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Love your title
October 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Such a lot going on. Hope the traffic isn't disrupted for to long
October 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great hive of activity.
October 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing how those big cranes don't get in one another's way - - must be the case of "many hands make light work" !!
October 13th, 2023
