Previous
Crane Conference by briaan
Photo 793

Crane Conference

A portion of the road construction for Melbourne's tunnel project requires closure of two roads for about 2 months. https://bigbuild.vic.gov.au/projects/west-gate-tunnel-project/landing-pages/seasonal-campaign-works
The site has so many cranes! Amazing to see the daily progress. Final product will ease traffic flow.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for 'Promise of Rain'. Always appreciated.
Counting blessings.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and clarity, they look so new and have beautiful colours.
October 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Love your title
October 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Such a lot going on. Hope the traffic isn't disrupted for to long
October 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great hive of activity.
October 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing how those big cranes don't get in one another's way - - must be the case of "many hands make light work" !!
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise