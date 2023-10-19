Previous
Tonight, I watched the sunset at St Kilda Pier, Melbourne.
Thank you very mcuh for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's sunset.
Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely image.
October 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely scene, colours and candid capture.
October 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and tranquil , a wonderful scene with the young lady making the most of the sunset hour! fav
October 19th, 2023  
