Previous
Photo 799
St Kilda Pier
Tonight, I watched the sunset at St Kilda Pier, Melbourne.
Thank you very mcuh for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's sunset.
Counting blessings
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
3
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
799
photos
63
followers
77
following
218% complete
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th October 2023 6:23pm
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely image.
October 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely scene, colours and candid capture.
October 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and tranquil , a wonderful scene with the young lady making the most of the sunset hour! fav
October 19th, 2023
