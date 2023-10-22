Sign up
Previous
Photo 802
Stormy Winds
A cold change in Melbourne included very strong winds. This afternoon there were a number of wind-surfers tackling the winds and choppy seas on St Kilda Beach.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/St+Kilda+beach/@-37.8681195,144.9728046,16z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad668634ecee1b7:0x917edcf1e3399bda!8m2!3d-37.8678765!4d144.9740049!16s%2Fm%2F0ds6fgb?entry=ttu
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Got Back".
Counting blessings
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
2
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
7
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
22nd October 2023 3:23pm
Susan Wakely
ace
The shy looks ominous.
October 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
October 22nd, 2023
