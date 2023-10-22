Previous
Stormy Winds by briaan
Stormy Winds

A cold change in Melbourne included very strong winds. This afternoon there were a number of wind-surfers tackling the winds and choppy seas on St Kilda Beach. https://www.google.com/maps/place/St+Kilda+beach/@-37.8681195,144.9728046,16z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad668634ecee1b7:0x917edcf1e3399bda!8m2!3d-37.8678765!4d144.9740049!16s%2Fm%2F0ds6fgb?entry=ttu
Susan Wakely ace
The shy looks ominous.
October 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
October 22nd, 2023  
