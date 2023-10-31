Sign up
Previous
Photo 811
Farewell October
Viewed from our 25th floor apartment, gentle light of the setting sun.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for 'The District'.
Counting blessings
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
31st October 2023 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
October 31st, 2023
Denise Wood
Greatfarewell :)
October 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
A lovely end to October.
October 31st, 2023
