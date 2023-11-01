Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 812
Cityscape
As the sun set the city of Melbourne was bathed in soft golden light. This was captured from Williamstown across the Hobsons Bay from the city. For those interested in the geography see
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Williamstown/melbourne/@-37.8280735,144.8821045,13z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x6ad666549e99d41d:0x5045675218ce910!2m2!1d144.8937637!2d-37.8583477!1m5!1m1!1s0x6ad646b5d2ba4df7:0x4045675218ccd90!2m2!1d144.9630576!2d-37.8136276?entry=ttu
Thanks for the views, comments and fav for 'Farewell October'.
Counting blessings
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
812
photos
64
followers
77
following
222% complete
View this month »
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st November 2023 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Brilliant capture and fabulous lighting.
November 1st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture I especially like the placing of the sailboat on the right!!
November 1st, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene and capture love the mood fav.
November 1st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
November 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close