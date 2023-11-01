Previous
Cityscape by briaan
Photo 812

Cityscape

As the sun set the city of Melbourne was bathed in soft golden light. This was captured from Williamstown across the Hobsons Bay from the city. For those interested in the geography see https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Williamstown/melbourne/@-37.8280735,144.8821045,13z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x6ad666549e99d41d:0x5045675218ce910!2m2!1d144.8937637!2d-37.8583477!1m5!1m1!1s0x6ad646b5d2ba4df7:0x4045675218ccd90!2m2!1d144.9630576!2d-37.8136276?entry=ttu
Thanks for the views, comments and fav for 'Farewell October'.
Counting blessings
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. Brilliant capture and fabulous lighting.
November 1st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture I especially like the placing of the sailboat on the right!!
November 1st, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture love the mood fav.
November 1st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise