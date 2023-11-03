Sign up
Photo 814
Golden Hour
A view of Melbourne from the North Melbourne Railway Station. Love the soft light.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for 'Welcome'.
Counting blessings
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
814
photos
64
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
3
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd November 2023 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
