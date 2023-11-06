Previous
Double Delight by briaan
Double Delight

Isn't it fascinating how the flower changes in nature as it blooms to its fullest. Same rose as yesterday and the day before.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana ace
Gorgeous, wonderful capture and backlighting.
November 6th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yes, these ones in particular really do change don't they!
November 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
It is giving pleasure at every stage.
November 6th, 2023  
