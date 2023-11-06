Sign up
Previous
Photo 817
Double Delight
Isn't it fascinating how the flower changes in nature as it blooms to its fullest. Same rose as yesterday and the day before.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
817
photos
65
followers
77
following
223% complete
View this month »
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th November 2023 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Gorgeous, wonderful capture and backlighting.
November 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yes, these ones in particular really do change don't they!
November 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
It is giving pleasure at every stage.
November 6th, 2023
