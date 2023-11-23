Previous
After glow by briaan
After glow

About 10 minutes after sunset. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
I appreciate your views, commdents and favs for "Look up".
Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Chris Cook
Terrific night shot. That sky is amazing.
November 23rd, 2023  
Dennis Fowler
I like Ken Duncan work as well.
November 23rd, 2023  
John Falconer
Beautiful.
November 23rd, 2023  
Tim L
Great sky, appropriate for an industrial scene
November 23rd, 2023  
Diana
Fantastic night shot and a gorgeous sky!
November 23rd, 2023  
Wylie
That's a beauty Brian!
November 23rd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Wonderful evening shot fav!
November 23rd, 2023  
