Previous
Photo 829
After glow
About 10 minutes after sunset. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
I appreciate your views, commdents and favs for "Look up".
Counting blessings
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
7
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
829
photos
77
followers
108
following
227% complete
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
23rd November 2023 8:29pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific night shot. That sky is amazing.
November 23rd, 2023
Dennis Fowler
I like Ken Duncan work as well.
November 23rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful.
November 23rd, 2023
Tim L
ace
Great sky, appropriate for an industrial scene
November 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fantastic night shot and a gorgeous sky!
November 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
That's a beauty Brian!
November 23rd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful evening shot fav!
November 23rd, 2023
