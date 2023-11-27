Sign up
Previous
Photo 833
Tiger Lillies
The lillies in our apartment building's flower arrangement opened in all their glory. iPhoneXS.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Hanging Flowers"
Grateful for blessings
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
5
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
27th November 2023 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How gorgeous ! such beautiful lilies - the stars of the show ! fav
November 27th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful capture. These are truly lovely flowers.
November 27th, 2023
Úna
Colours are really lovely
November 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful arrangement
November 27th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous.
November 27th, 2023
