Tiger Lillies by briaan
Tiger Lillies

The lillies in our apartment building's flower arrangement opened in all their glory. iPhoneXS.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Hanging Flowers"
Grateful for blessings
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How gorgeous ! such beautiful lilies - the stars of the show ! fav
November 27th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful capture. These are truly lovely flowers.
November 27th, 2023  
Úna
Colours are really lovely
November 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful arrangement
November 27th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous.
November 27th, 2023  
