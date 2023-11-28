Sign up
Previous
Photo 834
Red Garland
This afternoon this house caught my eye as I drove around looking for a park. East Melbourne. It seems that the beautiful architecture has a red garland.
Thank you for the views, comments and favs for "Tiger Lillies".
Grateful for blessings
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
6
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
28th November 2023 5:08pm
Joan Robillard
Beauitful
November 28th, 2023
