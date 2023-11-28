Previous
Red Garland by briaan
Photo 834

Red Garland

This afternoon this house caught my eye as I drove around looking for a park. East Melbourne. It seems that the beautiful architecture has a red garland.
Thank you for the views, comments and favs for "Tiger Lillies".
Grateful for blessings
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beauitful
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise