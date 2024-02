Tonight, the light of the "blue hour" was so soft on this yacht moored at the marina on Victoria Harbour. For location see https://www.google.com/search?q=victoria+harbour+melbourne&oq=victo&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyDQgCEC4YsQMYyQMYgAQyEAgDEC4YxwEYsQMY0QMYgAQyBggEEEUYPTIGCAUQRRhBMgYIBhBFGEEyBggHEEUYPdIBCDgwNDRqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 The Bolte Bridge is visible in the background. https://www.transurban.com/boltebridge Thank you for the views, comments and favs for "Peace Lily".Judy is healing slowly from the surgery. Thanks for your kind words 🙏🏻Grateful for all blessings.