Blue by briaan
Photo 901

Blue

Tonight, the light of the "blue hour" was so soft on this yacht moored at the marina on Victoria Harbour. For location see https://www.google.com/search?q=victoria+harbour+melbourne&oq=victo&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyDQgCEC4YsQMYyQMYgAQyEAgDEC4YxwEYsQMY0QMYgAQyBggEEEUYPTIGCAUQRRhBMgYIBhBFGEEyBggHEEUYPdIBCDgwNDRqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
The Bolte Bridge is visible in the background. https://www.transurban.com/boltebridge

Thank you for the views, comments and favs for "Peace Lily".

Judy is healing slowly from the surgery. Thanks for your kind words 🙏🏻
Grateful for all blessings.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann ace
A lovely evening shot. So peaceful.
February 3rd, 2024  
