Previous
Photo 912
Humungus Cranes
iPhoneXS capture of lifts across a multilane highway in Docklands. Footscray Road. Snapseed processing. More to come as the work progresses.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Quenching thirst"
Grateful for all blessings
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
6
1
365
iPhone XS
14th February 2024 11:41am
Babs
ace
Lots of work going on here
February 14th, 2024
