Humungus Cranes by briaan
iPhoneXS capture of lifts across a multilane highway in Docklands. Footscray Road. Snapseed processing. More to come as the work progresses.

14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Babs ace
Lots of work going on here
February 14th, 2024  
