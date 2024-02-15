Sign up
Photo 913
Blue Hour
Last night, this was the scene around the cranes I posted yesterday.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Humungus Cranes"
Grateful for all blessings
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th February 2024 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
