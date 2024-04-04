Sign up
Previous
Photo 961
Cloudscape 2
Taken on the 2nd of April - from our 25th floor apartment. Breathtaking colours, reflections,sunrays, landscape - we are truly blessed with this view.
Thanks for your views, comments, favs for the flower arrangement.
Grateful for all blessings
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
961
photos
101
followers
126
following
263% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd April 2024 6:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely scene!
April 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love all the blues and pop of gold.
April 4th, 2024
