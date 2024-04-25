Sign up
Photo 982
Cyclamen
I love the shape of the flower and the gradation of colour in the petals.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Dusk". Greatly appreciated
Grateful for all blessings
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
982
photos
103
followers
127
following
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th April 2024 12:03pm
cyclamen
