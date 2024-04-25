Previous
Cyclamen by briaan
Cyclamen

I love the shape of the flower and the gradation of colour in the petals.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Dusk". Greatly appreciated

Grateful for all blessings
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
