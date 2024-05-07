Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 994
Door
Look what I found this afternoon. I drove around looking for autumn leaves. I had to capture this door. Somewhere in Kensington, Melbourne.
The cat sleeps peacefully on the doorstep.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Wow!"
Grateful for all blessings
7th May 2024
7th May 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
994
photos
105
followers
129
following
272% complete
View this month »
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th May 2024 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli
ace
Lovely scene
May 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
King of the Castle in there in the patch of sunlight!
May 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, love the colours and shadows. The cute kitty is a bonus 😸
May 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Light is great
May 7th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fantastic find the sleeping cat really adds to it
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close