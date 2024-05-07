Previous
Door by briaan
Look what I found this afternoon. I drove around looking for autumn leaves. I had to capture this door. Somewhere in Kensington, Melbourne.
The cat sleeps peacefully on the doorstep.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Wow!"

Grateful for all blessings
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Zilli ace
Lovely scene
May 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
King of the Castle in there in the patch of sunlight!
May 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, love the colours and shadows. The cute kitty is a bonus 😸
May 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Light is great
May 7th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic find the sleeping cat really adds to it
May 7th, 2024  
