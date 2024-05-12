Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 999
After Sunset 11/05/2024
Victoria Harbour viewed from the 7th floor garden of Dock 5, Docklands. The light changed so rapidly - glorious.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Shapes-2". Always appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
12th May 2024
12th May 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
999
photos
105
followers
129
following
273% complete
View this month »
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
11th May 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Such a stunning capture and a gorgeous place!
May 12th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Pretty special shot Brian.
May 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful ! fav
May 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close