After Sunset 11/05/2024 by briaan
After Sunset 11/05/2024

Victoria Harbour viewed from the 7th floor garden of Dock 5, Docklands. The light changed so rapidly - glorious.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Shapes-2". Always appreciated.

12th May 2024 12th May 24

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Corinne C ace
Such a stunning capture and a gorgeous place!
May 12th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Pretty special shot Brian.
May 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful ! fav
May 12th, 2024  
