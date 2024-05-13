Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1000
Autumn Fly
St Vincents Gardens in Albert Park has a wide range of trees and shrubs. (
https://www.google.com/maps/place/St+Vincent+Gardens/@-37.8388165,144.9548166,15z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad667e4a2b386c5:0xf04567605318b50!8m2!3d-37.8388165!4d144.9548166!16zL20vMDVxMDJr?entry=ttu)
A beautiful autumn day - crisp cool morning followed by a sunny day with maximum temperature around 18 deg C [~64 deg F]
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "After Sunset 11/05/2024"
Grateful for all blessings
13th May 2024
13th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1000
photos
105
followers
129
following
273% complete
View this month »
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th May 2024 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
May 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close