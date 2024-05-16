Sign up
Photo 1003
Photo 1003
Blue Hour
This afternoon I took photos with bright sunshine with a cloudless sky, then a few during the golden hour but it was the blue hour that I liked best. iPhoneXS and LR Classic.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Golden hour kayaking". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th May 2024 5:48pm
Tags
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
