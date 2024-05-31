Previous
Farewell Autumn by briaan
Photo 1018

Farewell Autumn

Viewed from the Victoria Market, Melbourne's buildings glowed this afternoon. This is an HDR7 image using the vibrant setting on Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64 bit) processed in LR Classic.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Brilliant"

Come on winter.

Grateful for all blessings.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks spectacular..
May 31st, 2024  
Wylie ace
Love the vibrance!
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise