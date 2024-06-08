Previous
Balloons Away by briaan
Photo 1026

Balloons Away

Taken Friday June 7, these hot air balloons floated by as I looked from our 25th floor apartment balcony.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Starburst"

Grateful for all blessings
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise