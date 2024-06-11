Previous
3 masts by briaan
3 masts

The Alma Doepel was featured a few days ago. Here is the ship with the 3 masts mounted. [ https://www.almadoepel.com.au/restoration/]

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "King Protea". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Brian

A lovely shot of this beautiful ship!
June 11th, 2024  
Really nice Brian. fav.
June 11th, 2024  
Fabulous pov and cloud formation.
June 11th, 2024  
